Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Book review: The Insect Crisis highlights how an existential threat for the world’s tiniest species could spell the end for us all

Guardian journalist Oliver Milman has a bleak message about insects: they might be largely invisible to most of us, but millions are now at risk of extinction and, without them, the Earth cannot survive

John Gibbons
6th March, 2022
Book review: The Insect Crisis highlights how an existential threat for the world’s tiniest species could spell the end for us all
A European hornet: if insect declines are not halted, terrestrial and freshwater ecosystems will collapse, with profound consequences for human wellbeing. Picture: Getty

The insect kingdom is remarkably resilient. Over the course of its 400 million-year reign, it has weathered four great mass extinction events relatively unscathed. Today, however, the world’s insect populations face an array of existential threats far greater than at any time in the past.

“Our Pyrrhic victory at the very last gasp of Earth’s history means for the first time that a single species is the primary cause of an extinction episode to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Dublin’s O’Connell Street in 1970. Environment minister John Boland later admitted the city’ premier street was being ruined by ‘tasteless advertising, ugly plastic facades, litter, lack of security and excessive traffic.’ Picture: Mondadori via Getty

Book review: Dublin from 1970 to 1990 points to the repeated failures of the city to live up to its potential

Life & Arts Andrew Lynch
Author Colin Barrett: captures the unhappy edginess of real life as lived by real people. Picture: Anoush Abrar

Book review: Homesickness – gallows humour and frustrated ambitions in a Mayo setting

Life & Arts John Walshe
Laird Hunt: his main character truly feels like a friend – gentle, unsentimental and poetic

Book review: Zorrie – A young woman finds her place in the world in Laird Hunt’s deeply satisfying novel

Life & Arts Andrea Cleary
Mezzo-soprano Paula Murrihy: ‘I’m very grateful for the role music has played in my life.’ Picture: Barbara Aumueller

Rhythm Nation: As mezzo-soprano Paula Murrihy prepares for a new production of Carmen, she picks her top ten tunes

Life & Arts Andrew Lynch

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1