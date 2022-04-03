Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Book review: Sarah Cecilia Harrison – a talented, strong-willed woman who made her mark on Irish society

An attractively presented collection of essays edited by Margarita Cappock portrays the life of a gifted artist, a pioneering politician and an assertive woman who may have been too controversial for some of her male contemporaries

Andrew Lynch
3rd April, 2022
Book review: Sarah Cecilia Harrison – a talented, strong-willed woman who made her mark on Irish society
Sarah Cecilia Harrison: a gifted artist, a pioneering politician and a trailblazer for Irish women’s rights

Sarah Cecilia Harrison was a gifted artist, a pioneering politician and a trailblazer for Irish women’s rights. She also, it seems, had a habit of getting on people’s nerves. “Miss Harrison is extraordinarily unpopular here,” the dealer Hugh Lane wrote to his aunt Lady Gregory during their campaign to establish a permanent modern art gallery in Dublin. “Everyone is admiring of her unselfish devotion to the cause, but she is very tactless . . ....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Proceeds from the sale of Resist, an ‘anti-imperial’ stout, will go to the Red Cross humanitarian effort in Ukraine

Dean Carroll on beer: A black IPA, an ‘anti-imperial’ stout and a dry-hopped ale to try

Food and Wine Dean Carroll
One of self-care’s great paradoxes is that people can be so generous towards others, yet so miserly and severe when it comes to giving themselves some slack. Picture: Getty

Design for Life: I’m a very busy full-time mother, how do I create time for myself?

Health Mark Rowe
Vanessa Lampe: the director of food and beverage at Dublin’s Merrion Hotel has compiled a Women in Wine list

Cathal McBride on wine: How women are finally breaking down the industry’s last barriers

Life & Arts Cathal McBride
Ukraine has clearly absorbed something of Ireland’s culture, and we should return the favour in their hour of need

The Secret Restaurateur: “In situations like these, there is often a feeling of helplessness”

Life & Arts The secret restaurateur

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1