Book review: Sarah Cecilia Harrison – a talented, strong-willed woman who made her mark on Irish society

Sarah Cecilia Harrison was a gifted artist, a pioneering politician and a trailblazer for Irish women’s rights. She also, it seems, had a habit of getting on people’s nerves. “Miss Harrison is extraordinarily unpopular here,” the dealer Hugh Lane wrote to his aunt Lady Gregory during their campaign to establish a permanent modern art gallery in Dublin. “Everyone is admiring of her unselfish devotion to the cause, but she is very tactless . . ....