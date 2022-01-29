Book Review: On Bloody Sunday - a bleak but gripping oral history of one of Ireland’s darkest days

On the afternoon of January 30, 1972, Dr Raymond McClean ate a meal to fortify himself before joining a civil rights march through Derry. The next day, he found himself attending post-mortems on 13 of his fellow citizens killed by the Parachute Regiment. “Several of the stomachs were opened,” he recalls, “and I realised that the victims and I had had the same lunch – roast beef, potatoes and peas. It made me aware that...