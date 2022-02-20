Book review: It Could Never Happen Here – a corpse, a missing cat and several red herrings create havoc in a well-to-do west Cork community
Hell hath no fury like an SUV-driving mother’s WhatsApp group. The concerned mothers of Glass Lake, a primary school at the centre of Eithne Shortall’s hilarious new novel, pride themselves on their annual musical: “West End quality at West Cork prices.”
But the curtains will stay down on this year’s production of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (the book, not the film, thank you very much) as the town...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Gillian Nelis on dining out: A still-blooming Wildflower has yet to settle into its habitat
At Adrian Martin’s Wildflower restaurant, recently opened on Richmond Street South, a Thornhill duck main course hits the high notes, but some other courses are rather underwhelming
Book review: Stolen Focus - how modern technology’s delights sap our ability to concentrate
Johann Hari’s new book is a study of the many ways in which our power of application is being steadily eroded
Book review: Ireland 1922 – a satisfying anthology that captures all aspects of independence
A collection of 50 essays by academics and historians provides a full and rounded picture of the birth of the Irish state a century ago