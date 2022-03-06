Book review: Homesickness – gallows humour and frustrated ambitions in a Mayo setting

Homesickness, Colin Barrett’s second collection of short stories, resonates with energy. It’s not, however, the joyous, happy-ever-after variant nor even the dramatic swirl of chronicling seismic events. Rather, this follow-up to Barrett’s award-winning Young Skins (2013) captures the unhappy edginess of real life as lived by real people.

Homesickness’s eight tales are populated by characters whose sweat and sinews push them through grey days, with brutality only ever a whisper...