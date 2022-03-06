Book review: Dublin from 1970 to 1990 points to the repeated failures of the city to live up to its potential

“I remember that summer in Dublin,” Liam Reilly lamented on Bagatelle’s most famous song, “and the Liffey as it stank like hell.” In fact, this was already a historic reference by the time Summer in Dublin became a hit in 1980. Dublin Corporation had recently banished the notorious “Liffey smell” through a Grand Canal drainage scheme that cleaned up the river bed.

Sadly, this is a rare success...