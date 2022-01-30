Book Review: Brown Girls - a singular story of minority life in 1990s New York

Some art is so absorbing, it turns you momentarily into somebody else. When I listen to Taylor Swift, I might be a plaid shirt-wearing Pennsylvanian who went to something called prep school. When the final number in Dirty Dancing comes on, I could be a lithe Jennifer Grey ready to make that impossible lift.

Readers of Daphne Palasi Andreades’s debut novel Brown Girls will likewise find themselves sinking into the narrator’s mind. No matter that...