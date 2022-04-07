Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Book review: Bitch: A new study shows that sexist science overshadowed our understanding of the animal kingdom

Lucy Cooke’s guide to sex and evolution disproves the theory that the male of the species is always the dominant sex

Andrea Cleary
7th April, 2022
Book review: Bitch: A new study shows that sexist science overshadowed our understanding of the animal kingdom
In her new book, Lucy Cooke explores the many species whose females became overlooked due to misogynistic psychobabble.

“The female of the species is more deadly than the male,” the band Space warned in 1996, quoting a poem by Rudyard Kipling. Having read Lucy Cooke’s new book Bitch, I can fully believe it.

Take the mating behaviour of the topi, a medium-sized antelope. In rutting season they battle one another for sexual supremacy “with the ignominy of a sumo wrestler”, duelling to get the best male sperm. Or the British...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Kathryn Thomas, presenter and entrepreneur: ‘There’s a perception because I’m passionate about exercise, and love it, that I never miss a day. But I’m just as passionate about dinners out with my husband or dancing with the girls and hanging out with my kids.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Kathryn Thomas interview: ‘It’s important to ‘work, rest and play’, but resting is just as important as the other two. I preach it, but do I do enough switching off? No’

Culture Andrea Cleary
Members of the UDR search a car at a checkpoint while on patrol in Co Down in February 1984. Picture: Getty

Book review: UDR Declassified – A damning exposé of how a sectarian organisation was encouraged by the authorities

Life & Arts Andrew Lynch
African migrants in the Libyan capital Tripoli after being rescued by the country’s coast guard in June 2018. Picture: Getty

Book review: My Fourth Time, We Drowned – Sally Hayden reveals the shocking truth of a human rights disaster on Europe’s doorstep

Life & Arts John Walshe
If you work for a company that has bean bags every ten feet in the office, just enjoy it. Picture: Getty

Esther O’Moore Donohoe: Perks and recreation are only one side of tech drone life

Columnists Esther O'Moore Donohoe

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1