Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Book extract: Saltwater in the Blood by Easkey Britton

In an extract from her forthcoming memoir, Saltwater in the Blood, Easkey Britton reflects on her early days as a professional surfer, existing in a climate that could often be inhospitable for female competitors

Easkey Britton
12th September, 2021
Book extract: Saltwater in the Blood by Easkey Britton
Easkey Britton: ‘My story has been greatly shaped not only by my place-connections, but by my “blue heritage”, an intergenerational connection with the sea.’ Picture: James Connolly

I’ve been drawn to different types of water bodies at different stages of my life. Each evoked a different energy or called to a different part of me: the rock pools of my childhood; the beach breaks of my competitive surfing years; the remote coasts and fury of big, wild seas as I chased bigger and bigger waves.

I cannot remember a time in my life before surfing. I’ve always felt at home...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Tiger of Sweden: its new collection is an understated celebration of functional Swedish style

The thoughtful shopper

Irish Tatler Amy Heffernan 2 hours ago
Lana Rockwell in Sweet Thing, a bittersweet examination of the lives of marginalised children that depicts the livid bruises left by race, addiction and poverty

Film: A youthful journey of hope through the margins of society

Film John Maguire 2 hours ago
Robert Stafford and Ray Goggins in Ultimate Hell Week – The Professionals on RTÉ One

TV Review: Welcome to Hell as sports stars shape up for charity

TV & Radio Emmanuel Kehoe 2 hours ago
Aiden Gillen: “Sometimes I think I’m portraying too many evil characters, too many killers, but these are the people in your neighbourhood,”

“I don’t know what I want to do but I just know I haven’t done it”

Irish Tatler Edel Coffey 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1