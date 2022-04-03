Bitesize: Conversations with Food&Wine, festivals, pop-ups and more
Your guide to all things hot in food and drink
April is a good month to….Have a chat with us. In the first of our Conversations with Food&Wine series, editor Gillian Nelis will delve into the reality of running a food or drink business in Ireland. Graham Herterich of The Cupcake Bloke, Dave Mulligan of Craft Cocktails and Sandy Wyer of Forest Avenue will share the highs and lows of building their businesses, while Annie Dunne of The Art of Grate Food will provide invaluable...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Dean Carroll on beer: A black IPA, an ‘anti-imperial’ stout and a dry-hopped ale to try
This month, our beer columnist is recommending a special stout brewed to help the humanitarian effort in Ukraine
Book review: Sarah Cecilia Harrison – a talented, strong-willed woman who made her mark on Irish society
An attractively presented collection of essays edited by Margarita Cappock portrays the life of a gifted artist, a pioneering politician and an assertive woman who may have been too controversial for some of her male contemporaries
Design for Life: I’m a very busy full-time mother, how do I create time for myself?
This week, Mark Rowe advises a stressed-out mother of teenagers on how to incorporate some self-care into her life
Cathal McBride on wine: How women are finally breaking down the industry’s last barriers
Women like Vanessa Lampe are making a concerted effort to change the face of what has traditionally been a male-dominated business