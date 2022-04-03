Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Bitesize: Conversations with Food&Wine, festivals, pop-ups and more

Your guide to all things hot in food and drink

Jordan Mooney
3rd April, 2022
Bitesize: Conversations with Food&Wine, festivals, pop-ups and more
Dave Mulligan of Craft Cocktails will join Gillian Nelis, editor of Food&Wine, and guests on April 27 for a dive into the reality of running a food or drinks business

April is a good month to….Have a chat with us. In the first of our Conversations with Food&Wine series, editor Gillian Nelis will delve into the reality of running a food or drink business in Ireland. Graham Herterich of The Cupcake Bloke, Dave Mulligan of Craft Cocktails and Sandy Wyer of Forest Avenue will share the highs and lows of building their businesses, while Annie Dunne of The Art of Grate Food will provide invaluable...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Proceeds from the sale of Resist, an ‘anti-imperial’ stout, will go to the Red Cross humanitarian effort in Ukraine

Dean Carroll on beer: A black IPA, an ‘anti-imperial’ stout and a dry-hopped ale to try

Food and Wine Dean Carroll
Sarah Cecilia Harrison: a gifted artist, a pioneering politician and a trailblazer for Irish women’s rights

Book review: Sarah Cecilia Harrison – a talented, strong-willed woman who made her mark on Irish society

Life & Arts Andrew Lynch
One of self-care’s great paradoxes is that people can be so generous towards others, yet so miserly and severe when it comes to giving themselves some slack. Picture: Getty

Design for Life: I’m a very busy full-time mother, how do I create time for myself?

Health Mark Rowe
Vanessa Lampe: the director of food and beverage at Dublin’s Merrion Hotel has compiled a Women in Wine list

Cathal McBride on wine: How women are finally breaking down the industry’s last barriers

Life & Arts Cathal McBride

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1