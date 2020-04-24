At-home truths: young people write about the Covid crisis

Last month, the newspapers representative group NewsBrands Ireland invited secondary-school students to write about their experience of the coronavirus crisis. The response was fantastic, and you can read first place winner in the senior category Evan Carron-Kee‘s piece below.
SENIOR CATEGORY: FIRST PLACE
Evan Carron-Kee is a sixth-year student at St Columba’s College in Stranorlar, Co Donegal
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team