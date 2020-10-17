Saturday October 17, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Arts for everyone’s sake

The creative industries have buoyed us all during the pandemic. Yet, being told to retrain by the British government is the least surprising thing any arts worker has been urged to do

17th October, 2020
2
Siobhan McSweeney: ‘I’m proud of the artistic work I’ve done’; right: the British government’s advertising campaign aimed at the arts community Picture: Kristina Sälgvik

Poor Fatima. After years of bone-crushing training that begun before her body was fully grown, her girlish body clocking up thousands of hours at the bar, regimented training and eating and dedicating her entire life to a oversubscribed profession that will chew her up and spit her out by the time she reaches her 30s, even managing to be one of those rare things, a brown body in classical tutu-wearing ballet, the British government have...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Here’s the Story: McAleese settles some scores with a lively account of her life and times

Despite a tendency towards self-righteousness, Mary McAleese’s warmth and decency shine through as she tells the compelling story of her upbringing during the Troubles and her election to become Ireland’s president

Andrew Lynch | 3 hours ago

The Hill: An entertaining kick around with one of Dublin’s footballing legends

Bernard Brogan reveals some of the secrets behind Dublin’s unprecedented successes in Gaelic football and is candid about having to fight for his place on the team as he came towards the end of his career

Michael Brennan | 18 hours ago

Kajillionaire: Plenty of darkness behind the sunshine

In Miranda July’s latest movie, things are never as pleasant as they seem on the surface

John Maguire | 6 days ago