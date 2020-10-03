Arrested development: Millennials and the Irish housing market

It’s September 2020 and an email has just arrived in my inbox. It’s from my landlord, and I feel a familiar, prickly sense of dread wash over me as I stare at the unopened message. My mind immediately turns to eviction, to an increase in rent, to some kind of flat inspection. Finally, my flatmate – working from a recently assembled desk across the living room – opens the email. “It’s just a new system...