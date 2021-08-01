Appetite for Distraction: Our pick of this week’s best home entertainment
Your weekly guide to the best small-screen entertainment and podcasts out there
Blind Ambition
Tonight, 10.30pm, BBC Two
Television director Jamie O’Leary faces the prospect of losing his already failing sight as an outcome from eye surgery. In this emotionally charged encounter he teams up with blind comedian Jamie McDonald to explore how creative people can adapt to sight loss and continue to present themselves to the world. EK
