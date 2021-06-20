Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment
Your weekly guide to the best TV shows, podcasts, movies and video games out there
Border Lives
Monday, June 21, 9.35pm RTÉ One
There’s a lot of talk about partition these days because of the state opening of the Northern Ireland parliament 100 years ago next Tuesday. Partition took a little longer to work out. Here Miriam O’Callaghan looks at the lives of those who were affected by the Border and the effects it had on society today. EK
