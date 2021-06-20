Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment

Your weekly guide to the best TV shows, podcasts, movies and video games out there

Jenny Murphy Byrne
Emmanuel Kehoe - avatar

Emmanuel Kehoe
20th June, 2021
Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment
Miriam O’Callaghan looks at the lives of those who were affected by the Northern Ireland border in Border Lives on RTÉ One

Border Lives

Monday, June 21, 9.35pm RTÉ One

There’s a lot of talk about partition these days because of the state opening of the Northern Ireland parliament 100 years ago next Tuesday. Partition took a little longer to work out. Here Miriam O’Callaghan looks at the lives of those who were affected by the Border and the effects it had on society today. EK

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A livestream of Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor from the Staatsoper Hambur as part of Operavision

Classical Notes: OperaVision puts Europe’s young fans on the right track

Music Dick O'Riordan 6 hours ago
The wever fish is not the kind of specimen Steven Spielberg would have devoted his time to on screen but still there’s nothing like a hint of danger to pleasantly up the stakes of one’s afternoon

Nadine O’Regan: Fishing for compliments at our own funerals

Columnists Nadine O’Regan 6 hours ago
Rías Baixas in Galicia produces complex and interesting white wines

Wine: Northern Spain’s fertile landscape

Food & Wine Cathal McBride 6 hours ago
Kate O’Riordan: ‘The advice I give to everybody is it’s not enough to have an idea.’ Picture: Darragh Kane

Interview: Kate O’Riordan on why making Smother was a breath of fresh air

More Life & Arts Niamh Donnelly 6 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1