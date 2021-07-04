Appetite for Distraction: our pick of home entertainment

IFTA Film & Drama Awards

Tonight, 10pm, Virgin Media One

If you like awards shows, this should float your boat. Presented by Gráinne Seoige, it features lots of big names in the running for awards, including Brendan Gleeson, Adrian Dunbar, Fiona Shaw and Jessie Buckley in I’m Thinking of Ending Things, though she might equally be considered for her excellent performance as homicidal nurse Oraetta Mayflower in Season 4 of Fargo...