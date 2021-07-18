Appetite For Distraction

TV picks of the week

Baptiste (Tonight BBC One 9pm)

Istanbul-born French actor Tchéky Karyo who starred as retired detective Jules Baptiste, a character first seen in the two series of The Missing (BBC One), returns for a second Baptiste spin-out season, this time starring Fiona Shaw as British ambassador Emma Chambers. Her husband and two teenage sons vanish from their hotel rooms while on holiday birdwatching in the Hungarian mountains....