Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Appetite for Distraction

Your weekly guide to the best TV shows, podcasts and video games out there

Jenny Murphy Byrne
Nadine O’Regan - avatar

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan

Emmanuel Kehoe
10th October, 2021
Appetite for Distraction
Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain in Scenes from a Marriage on Monday, 9pm, Sky Atlantic

TV PICKS OF THE WEEK

Scenes from a Marriage

Monday, 9pm, Sky Atlantic

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

We’ve fallen into that thought pattern I call “procrasti-perfectionism”; the fear that actually doing something will only inhibit the perfect, proper idea of it you have in your mind.

Séamas O’Reilly

Irish Tatler Séamas O’Reilly 2 hours ago
Gucci autumn winter 2021 collection revitalised some of its classic insignia

Signs of the Times

Irish Tatler Amy Heffernan 2 hours ago
Key tools to help you elevate your eye makeup

The Architectural eye

Irish Tatler Laura Kennedy 2 hours ago
MB&amp;F Eddy Jaquet, Around the World in Eighty Days One of eight unique pieces created by MB&amp;F, one the superstars of the independent watch world, in collaboration with one of the world’s most celebrated masters of engraving.

Wrist Factor

Irish Tatler Leslie Williams 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1