Andrea Cleary: Some of us just aren’t good at summer
This time of the year, easy on the eye though it may be, brings with it too many unwanted complications and pressures
If you want to perplex a fellow Irish person, just tell them that you hate summer. They’ll behave, invariably, as though you’d casually stated that happiness is bad; that joy isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. They’ll list the best things about sun, sea and sipping sangria and, when met with your defiant gaze, will then conclude that you mustn’t be very much craic after all, making a mental note not to add you...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Edel Coffey: The comfort of strangers
Listening in to other people’s conversations, especially when we don’t know them, is one of life’s great guilty pleasures, but then why are we so willing to reveal our personal details to strangers?
Restaurant review: Fresh and delicious food is second nature to Sligo café
Chef Ethna Reynolds has taken over the kitchen at Café Fia in the village of Coolaney in Sligo where she is serving a gorgeous selection of sweet and savoury dishes
John Connolly interview: ‘Genre is mostly only useful for organising bookshops and libraries’
As John Connolly’s latest offering The Nameless Ones hits the shelves, the crime novelist reveals he also has a mammoth history of Irish genre fiction in the pipeline
Long Players: A loving look back at seminal platters that mattered
Fifty short but fascinating essays by artists and writers about the records they loved in their youth lay bare the importance of the album as an art form