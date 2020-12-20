Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

All wrapped up: Last-minute Christmas presents

From homewares to handmade perfume, from grills to knits to candles, here’s what you’re getting those last few hard-to-buy-for loved ones

Mary Cate Smith
20th December, 2020
17
The Fabiana sideboard, €499 at Michael Murphy Furniture in New Ross

Mourning the halcyon days of Christmases past? We all need this year to end on a high note. That’s why we’ve curated a considered assortment of thoughtful gifts for your loved ones. If last-minute panic is starting to set in, fear not – we’ve got Christmas all wrapped up. Shipping deadlines for online purchases have crept up on us way too quickly this year so we’ve scouted the country and found the best gifts for...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

John Kelly, head chef of the Lady Helen restaurant at Mount Juliet Estate: ‘My motto is to keep it simple and do it well.’ Photo: Richie Stokes

Chef’s table: A Christmas feast for all the family

Food & Wine Andrew Lynch 1 hour ago
Thomas Barr, hurdler, was due to compete at this second Olympic Games this year until they were postponed until 2021

Silver linings: taking the positives from 2020

Wellness Arlene Harris 1 hour ago
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in lockdown hit series Normal People: Gucci started selling GAA-esque shorts after Mescal’s thighs became a worldwide phenomenon

Culture Counter: A year of many ups despite the downs

More Life & Arts Emer McLysaght 1 hour ago
There’s nothing quite like the inviting winter aromas of mulled wine

Wine: Raise a toast to comfort and joy

Food & Wine Cathal McBride 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1