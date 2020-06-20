Saturday June 20, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

All in the frame: why we shouldn’t cancel problematic art

Should old films that glorify racism be, well, gone with the wind? Or should we keep them? In this time of global reappraisal of our attitudes to race and racism, perhaps it‘s better to keep such flawed works of popular culture, contextualise them and learn from them

20th June, 2020
6
Vivien Leigh and Hattie McDaniel in Gone with the Wind, a film that promoted the myth of the noble South in the American Civil War Picture: Getty

When the news not so much broke but stomped its way across the world that HBO Max would temporarily remove Victor Fleming’s antebellum fantasy Gone With the Wind from its streaming service, the internet responded with fury, commentary and the usual hysterics. But was this outrage justified? Should a film like Gone With the Wind be removed completely?

Perhaps the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Melania Trump: The chameleon inside the White House

Despite two recent books purporting to tell all on Melania Trump, there is ultimately little mystery to the ambitious blank canvas that is the US First Lady

Marion McKeone | 7 hours ago

Bezonomics: Mesmerised by Amazon’s unstoppable momentum

Brian Dumaine’s enthusiasm for Amazon, and its chief executive Jeff Bezos, blinds him to some of the reasons for the computing giant’s success

Colin Murphy | 6 days ago

Speaking volumes: meet the voice artists behind your favourite audiobooks

Audiobooks are having a moment. The voice telling the story, however, is most often not that of the author. So who are the people we’ve heard so much from, but know so little about? What’s it like to speak on behalf of James Joyce one day, Eoin Colfer by way of Artemis Fowl the next?

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire | 6 days ago