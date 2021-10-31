Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

Album reviews: Tori Amos, Richard Ashcroft and Tebi Rex

A lockdown album from the American singer/songwriter, an acoustic collection from the Verve’s frontman and some socially aware Kildare hip hop are reviewed this week

Tony Clayton-Lea
31st October, 2021
Album reviews: Tori Amos, Richard Ashcroft and Tebi Rex
Tori Amos: the American singer/songwriter used the enforced isolation of the pandemic to allow thoughts and music to flow, which resulted in a new album of beguiling songs

SONGWRITER

Tori Amos

Ocean to Ocean (Decca Records)

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Nigel Slater: in his new book, A Cook’s Book, the broadcaster and food writer reveals that when making tarts, the crispest pastry comes from using a metal tin, not a white china flan case

Chef’s Table: Nigel Slater’s two autumn tarts with heart

Food Nigel Slater 6 hours ago
Harvesting grapes at Lacerta winery in Dealu Mare, 100km from Bucharest: Romania has an age-old winemaking culture. Picture: Getty

Wine: Romanian wines with plenty of bite

Wine Cathal McBride 6 hours ago
Body image issues are among the most debilitating problems a child can face. Illustration: Getty

Design For Life: My child seems to hate his body – how can I help him?

Health Colman Noctor 6 hours ago
John Banville: the prose in his latest novel, April in Spain, is enrapturing and poetic, but with a lighter touch. Picture: Bryan Meade

April in Spain: Banville discards his pseudonym with plenty of panache

Books Rory Kiberd 6 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1