Album reviews: Mango X MathMan return with a bang in time for summer

The Dublin-based grime/rap duo had their plans laid waste by the pandemic, but their new mixtape finds them in fine form

Tony Clayton-Lea
13th March, 2022
Mango X MathMan: The Quiet Life Mixtape is a continuation of what the duo started with their 2019 debut album Casual Work: socio-political diatribes mixed with laid-back dance tunes

GRIME/HIP-HOP: Mango X MathMan, The Quiet Life Mixtape (self-released)

2020 should have been a breakthrough year for Dublin grime/rap duo Mango X MathMan (Karl Mangan and Adam Fogarty), but we know what halted that momentum, don’t we? After too many months spent trying to make sense of it all, they are back with “new bangers ready for every rave and festival”. In other words, The Quiet Life Mixtape...

