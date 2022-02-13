Album reviews: A return to Cardiff produces some entertaining alternative pop

ALTERNATIVE/POP; Cate Le Bon; Pompeii (Mexican Summer)

Reference points can be either facetious or spot on, but describing Cate Le Bon (as fellow Welsh native Gruff Rhys of Super Furry Animals once did) as “Bobbie Gentry and Nico fighting over a Casio keyboard and melody winning” is as close as you could get to evoking her sometimes victorious achievements. Because of the pandemic, however, Le Bon’s sixth album...