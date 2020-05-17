Abigail O’Brien: ‘I think galleries have been very badly missed by people during the pandemic’

Dr Abigail O’Brien is an Irish artist and the 24th president of the Royal Hibernian Academy (RHA). Appointed in 2018, she is also the RHA’s first female president in its 197-year history. Here she discusses the impact of coronavirus on artists, and introduces a new fund that aims to support them. Interview: Ruth O’Connor