A very royal affair: Looking back at the Queen’s visit 10 years on

Queen Elizabeth II’s historic trip helped to heal old wounds and pointed to a new relationship between Ireland and the royal family

Lise Hand
9th May, 2021
Prince Philip eyes up a pint at the Guinness Storehouse on May 18, 2011. Picture: Getty

It was – as always – a thing of beauty. The fresh pint of Guinness, all gleaming blackness with undertones of ruby red, topped by a creamy head as pristinely white as the wool of a newborn baa-lamb, stood seductively on the bar counter.

Poured by Guinness’ own master brewer, it truly was the Mona Lisa of gargle. The circular bar in the Storehouse was packed with people clustered in pods, all holding their breath...

