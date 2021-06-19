A solitary calling: Life in a Cistercian abbey

Mount Melleray Abbey looms lonesome in the morning mist, slate-grey against the slopes of the Knockmealdown mountains as the visitor approaches, and although the Waterford village of Cappoquin is only five miles behind, the place feels remote and isolated.

About a mile below the abbey, on the left by the bridge over the stream, is a grotto to the Virgin Mary. In the summer of 1985, at the height of the moving statues phenomenon, some...