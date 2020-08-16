A return to the meaningful nature of what’s around us

If we have learned anything about the arts in the past six months, it is that the sector is prepared to adapt and reframe during a crisis. In a new exhibition, entitled Visions Of An Unsettled Earth – taking place at the Sirius Arts Centre in Cobh – artists Debbie Godsell, Fiona Kelly and Sarah O’Flaherty are examining how this crisis is reframing our relationship with the land, a subject brought into sharp focus by...