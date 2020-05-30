A return to the bee-loud glade

James Morrissey writes: Bees have always interested me . . . progressing all the way from childhood fear to adult fascination. We kept bees in my home at Kiltimagh, Co Mayo, and so honey had a permanent place on the kitchen table.

But how could these tiny creatures go from flower to flower and collect nectar that would be ‘converted’ into honey in the hive in the back garden? Later, I became curious about...