Saturday May 30, 2020
A return to the bee-loud glade

Apis mellifera mellifera, or Ireland’s native honeybee, is surviving against the odds, and may continue to thrive with the assistance of a small army of dedicated bee enthusiasts, four of whom are interviewed in the following book extract by Lorna Siggins and James Morrissey

30th May, 2020
James Morrissey writes: Bees have always interested me . . . progressing all the way from childhood fear to adult fascination. We kept bees in my home at Kiltimagh, Co Mayo, and so honey had a permanent place on the kitchen table.

But how could these tiny creatures go from flower to flower and collect nectar that would be ‘converted’ into honey in the hive in the back garden? Later, I became curious about...

