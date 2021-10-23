Subscribe Today
Log In

Life & Arts

A generation slipping away: Brendan Kennelly and the changing of Ireland’s literary guard

The works of the legendary Kerry poet, who died last week, will endure for decades to come. But his death has brought a strong sense that we must cherish our surviving literary giants while we still can

Dermot Bolger
23rd October, 2021
A generation slipping away: Brendan Kennelly and the changing of Ireland’s literary guard
Brendan Kennelly, who died last week, was always a deeply serious poet, behind the humorous affability with which he greeted friends and strangers. Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

In its original incarnation – when, at certain moments, it possessed a strange ability to take the pulse of a troubled nation – The Late Late Show produced extraordinary incidents that could only occur through the chance and alchemy of live television.

I recall the impact of one such unprecedented moment which no scriptwriter would dare invent, and which few who witnessed it will ever forget. It occurred in the late 1990s, during Gay Byrne’s...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Pablo Pauly and Bill Murray in The French Dispatch: an uproariously funny and sweet-hearted movie joyously delivered in gloriously deadpan style by the entire ensemble

Film: Anderson’s busy and buoyant comedy is a feast for the eyes

Film John Maguire 4 hours ago
Claire Keegan has lost none of her power and bite as a storyteller. Picture: Philippe Matsas

Small Things Like These: Short, sharp story revisits a bleak time in Ireland’s past

Books Nadine O’Regan 4 hours ago
Hidden Agenda and District 8 worked with Catherine Martin, Minister for the Arts, on a pilot nightclub event held in September. Picture: Rolling News

Social distancing ‘not financially viable’ for nightclubs

Music Eva Short 3 days ago
Hannah Jane Parkinson displays an uncanny knack of noticing the simple yet rich aspect of life we tend to overlook

The Joy of Small Things: Small is beautiful as a writer smells the roses

Books Brendan Daly 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1