A cautionary tale: should we really be protecting children from problematic books?

I did not expect to enjoy Dr Seuss when I first read his books. I was 36, which was probably a little older than most of his first-time readers, and their fame long preceded them.

Dr Seuss (the pen name of Theodor Seuss Geisel) and his characters already had an outsize presence in popular culture. To me, at least, the books seemed silly, loud, repetitive, and one-dimensional. The Cat In the Hat looked kitschy and outdated;...