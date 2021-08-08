56 Days: Thriller set in Ireland’s lockdown days comes with a savage twist
Catherine Ryan Howard’s fifth novel is a lesson in how to expertly plot and shape a contemporary drama
FICTION
56 Days
By Catherine Ryan Howard
Corvus, €15.23
Lockdown wasn’t easy for most of us, but some writers harnessed it as a creative opportunity. For Irish author Catherine Ryan Howard, the restrictions in Ireland necessitated by the pandemic suggested themselves as the perfect context for a thriller in which a couple decide to move in together far too quickly, because of then taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s edict that everyone needed to stay at home and ...