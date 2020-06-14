40 over 40: the people making an impact in maturity

Wendy Erskine, author

Erskine’s first short story collection, Sweet Home, was published by Stinging Fly to great acclaim. Head of the English department at a Belfast School, she had written a novel in her twenties which went unpublished. After taking part in a writing course with Stinging Fly, Erskine, who was born in 1968, became a published author in 2018.

Damien O’Connor, director and writer