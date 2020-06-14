Sunday June 14, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Life & Arts

40 over 40: the people making an impact in maturity

While many people’s twenties and thirties are a time to thrive professionally, an increasing cohort of Irish men and women experience a breakthrough career moment after the age of 40. Here, The Magazine shines a light on just some of those making waves in midlife, writes Elaine Prendeville, Jessie Collins and Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

14th June, 2020

Wendy Erskine, author

Erskine’s first short story collection, Sweet Home, was published by Stinging Fly to great acclaim. Head of the English department at a Belfast School, she had written a novel in her twenties which went unpublished. After taking part in a writing course with Stinging Fly, Erskine, who was born in 1968, became a published author in 2018.

Damien O’Connor, director and writer

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Transatlantic Tales: mini plays use Zoom calls to examine relationships up close

AboutFace Theatre’s eight new three-minute plays, streamable on YouTube, explore a refreshing diversity of subject matter and tone

Sara Keating | 5 hours ago

Da 5 Bloods: Spike Lee takes his war to Vietnam

This take on the Vietnam war epic is the first feature from any director to examine it from an exclusively black point of view

John Maguire | 5 hours ago

Classical Notes: Ode to Joy set to ring out nationwide

Beethoven’s signature opus will be performed from the steps of the NCH and online as a tribute to healthcare workers on June 21

Dick O'Riordan | 5 hours ago