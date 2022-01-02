1922: Scenes from a Turbulent Year: A turbocharged tour of 12 seismic months
From the publication of Ulysses to the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty, 1922 was tumultuous and memorable. A new book sifts through the historical embers
HISTORY
1922: Scenes from a Turbulent Year
By Nick Rennison
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Champion, a Memoir: Pat Smullen’s candid account of a life in the saddle
The champion jockey, who tragically died at the age of 43 in 2020, is open about spats with colleagues and the sacrifices made to pursue his hugely successful career
Rhythm Nation: Molly O’Mahony
The west Cork singer-songwriter picks the ten tracks that mean the most to her
Classical Notes: Time to kick-start the classical bandwagon again
After a stop-start 2021, the major classical houses are gearing up for the coming year with an enticing selection of events
Chef’s Table: Feed the family with fresh flavours
These delicious dishes come from Brian and Tara Beattie, the couple behind well-known catering company The Caterers. Their top-notch service and high-quality food have made them hugely popular for weddings and events, as they have a passion for seasonal, local ingredients and restaurant-quality food. For more information, see thecaterers.ie