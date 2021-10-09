Subscribe Today
Log In

Leisure

Luxury gym sector shaping up for a healthy share of the action

Boutique fitness classes are not new, but people willing to spend large slices of their disposable income on keeping in shape are now demanding an upmarket experience that could include a spa and a cocktail bar

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
9th October, 2021
Luxury gym sector shaping up for a healthy share of the action
Perpetua Fitness: ‘This experience, coupled with a hotel concierge-style front of house service, attracts customers who are willing to pay hundreds of euros a month for the right to join a 45-minute session a few times a week’

In a dark room decorated with neon lights, Craig Lawless is directing people who are running on treadmills that cost €19,000. The trainer at Perpetua Fitness on Windmill Lane in Dublin is leading what the exercise world terms a boutique fitness class.

It is his job to keep the participants moving - switching between high-intensity cardio bursts on the treadmill and floor rounds with weights, slam balls, kettlebells and ceiling bands.

“Hit those sled buttons,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1