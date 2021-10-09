Luxury gym sector shaping up for a healthy share of the action
Boutique fitness classes are not new, but people willing to spend large slices of their disposable income on keeping in shape are now demanding an upmarket experience that could include a spa and a cocktail bar
In a dark room decorated with neon lights, Craig Lawless is directing people who are running on treadmills that cost €19,000. The trainer at Perpetua Fitness on Windmill Lane in Dublin is leading what the exercise world terms a boutique fitness class.
It is his job to keep the participants moving - switching between high-intensity cardio bursts on the treadmill and floor rounds with weights, slam balls, kettlebells and ceiling bands.
“Hit those sled buttons,...
