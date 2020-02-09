Sunday February 9, 2020
Yates reaches settlement in legal action with AIB

The former Fine Gael minister claimed family property should not have been included in his bankruptcy in 2012

9th February, 2020
Ivan Yates, and his wife Deirdre Yates, have settled their case against AIB

Newstalk and Virgin Media presenter, Ivan Yates, and his wife Deirdre Yates, have settled their case against Allied Irish Banks, which arose following his bankruptcy.

The former Fine Gael minister and his wife, a primary school teacher, settled the case which involved their family property in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, out of court.

The couple had claimed the sale of lands in Co Wexford, by Yates’s bankruptcy trustees, who were appointed by a Welsh court in...

