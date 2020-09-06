Woulfe has grounds for judicial review of Golfgate decision, experts believe

Mr Justice Séamus Woulfe has grounds for a judicial review of the Supreme Court’s decision to ask for a review of his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner, constitutional specialists have said.
Earlier this week, Judge Woulfe retained Michael Collins SC and consulted John Rodgers SC, like himself a former attorney general, in a move which legal sources have interpreted as him closely considering his options.
The newly-appointed Supreme Court...
