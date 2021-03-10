Wind-up order is granted in Dolphin Trust case

A wind-up order has been granted in a case related to Dolphin Trust, the bust property investment group in which hundreds of Irish investors have been burned.

Kathleen Dineen, 78, from Ballincollig in Co Cork, had petitioned the High Court to wind up an entity called MUT 103, a special purpose vehicle linked to her Dolphin investment.

Dineen, who has multiple sclerosis and suffered a stroke three years ago, claims she is owed €135,890 in capital and...