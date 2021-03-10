Subscribe Today
Wind-up order is granted in Dolphin Trust case

More than 1,800 Irish investors put a combined €107 million into the German property group described by its liquidator as a pyramid scheme

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
10th March, 2021
The corporate headquarters of German Property Group, formerly called Dolphin Trust, in Langenhagen, Germany: investors in Dolphin Trust were promised a 10 per cent or more return for commitments of three to five years

A wind-up order has been granted in a case related to Dolphin Trust, the bust property investment group in which hundreds of Irish investors have been burned.

Kathleen Dineen, 78, from Ballincollig in Co Cork, had petitioned the High Court to wind up an entity called MUT 103, a special purpose vehicle linked to her Dolphin investment.

Dineen, who has multiple sclerosis and suffered a stroke three years ago, claims she is owed €135,890 in capital and...

