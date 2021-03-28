Wild Geese whiskey owners must find €1m to continue legal fight against Irish Distillers

Protégé International, the group behind the Wild Geese whiskey brand, must provide €1 million in security if it wishes to proceed with its legal battle against Irish Distillers, following a Supreme Court ruling.

Last Monday, Mr Justice Frank Clarke dismissed Protégé’s appeal of a protective costs order, upholding earlier decisions by the High Court and Court of Appeal.

Protégé and a related company, Avalon International Management, are...