Legal

Wild Geese whiskey owners must find €1m to continue legal fight against Irish Distillers

A Supreme Court ruling has dismissed Protégé International’s appeal of a protective costs order

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
28th March, 2021
Since 2013, the business of the Wild Geese has been in decline. Andre Levy, chairman of Protégé International Credit: Maura Hickey

Protégé International, the group behind the Wild Geese whiskey brand, must provide €1 million in security if it wishes to proceed with its legal battle against Irish Distillers, following a Supreme Court ruling.

Last Monday, Mr Justice Frank Clarke dismissed Protégé’s appeal of a protective costs order, upholding earlier decisions by the High Court and Court of Appeal.

Protégé and a related company, Avalon International Management, are...

