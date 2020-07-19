Wild Geese founder slugs it out in court with drinks heavyweights

The founder of an Irish whiskey company has ratcheted up a pair of high-profile legal battles with two of the world’s biggest drinks companies.
André Levy, the owner of Protégé International, last Friday applied for permission to take his case against Irish Distillers, the company that owns Jameson whiskey, to the Supreme Court.
And the previous week he took Bacardi, the rum maker, to the US federal appeals court...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team