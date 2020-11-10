Tuesday November 10, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Why the government is in a bind when it comes to Woulfe’s position

If the coalition votes against or abstains from any opposition motions, it will be going against the wishes of the Chief Justice and the Supreme Court

10th November, 2020
The Chief Justice Frank Clarke, left, has said that he and the entire Supreme Court think Justice Séamus Woulfe, right, should resign. Picture: Getty

The unprecedented controversy involving the Chief Justice Frank Clarke and his newest appointee to the Supreme Court, Justice Séamus Woulfe, is a matter for the entire Oireachtas, Sinn Féin has said.

The row originally arose from Woulfe’s attendance at an Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden in Co Galway in August, an event that appeared to be in breach of public health guidelines at the time.

Opposition politicians, including...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

‘When cases do go ahead, devils are the first to be turfed out of the courtroom’

Fledgling barristers say the pandemic has made it extremely difficult for them to gain worthwhile experience and earn a modest amount of money

Rosanna Cooney | 1 day ago

Claddagh Jewellers family to clash again in court

Philip and Andrew Fried have been in dispute since last year over the trademark and control of their well-known jewellery business

Róisín Burke | 2 days ago

Perrigo loses challenge to €1.64bn tax bill

High Court judge says it is ‘difficult to see how Revenue had acted unfairly’ towards the pharma company

Rosanna Cooney | 6 days ago