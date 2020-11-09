Monday November 9, 2020
‘When cases do go ahead, devils are the first to be turfed out of the courtroom’

Fledgling barristers say the pandemic has made it extremely difficult for them to gain worthwhile experience and earn a modest amount of money

9th November, 2020
Barristers in their first and often second years have to “devil” with an experienced barrister, called a master. Picture: Getty

It has never been tougher for new barristers to succeed at the bar, according to ‘devils’ who have had their access to vital courtroom experience and legal contacts curtailed by the pandemic.

Barristers in their first and often second years have to “devil” with an experienced barrister, called a master. Some 80 fledgling barristers have commenced in the Law Library this year.

Since March, devils are finding it difficult to get access...

