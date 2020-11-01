Wheels of justice turn quickly to new practices in pandemic

Mr Justice Denis McDonald was effusive in his praise: TrialView had worked seamlessly and the test case between FBD and four publicans over business-interruption insurance policies had gone off without a hitch.

“The whole TrialView system worked very well, if I may say so. For the purposes of this case it has, I think, worked extremely well and I'm very grateful to everyone at TrialView for the way in which we were able to cooperate...