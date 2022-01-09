Web Summit co-founder files second High Court case against Cosgrave

A Web Summit co-founder who is suing Paddy Cosgrave has filed a second High Court case against his former colleague.

Daire Hickey is already suing Cosgrave, the founder and chief executive of the tech conference company, for alleged minority shareholder oppression. He filed a second case in the High Court last month, which is understood to relate to an alleged breach of a profit sharing agreement.

Hickey, who retains a 7 per cent share in...