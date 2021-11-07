Web Summit co-founder describes ‘toxic’ relationship with Cosgrave
David Kelly has alleged that his former business partner made financial decisions without consultation of shareholders and used company money to fund ‘personal’ projects
Paddy Cosgrave, a founder of Web Summit, has been accused of shareholder oppression and using company funds to finance his own personal projects in an affidavit filed by his former colleague and co-founder of Web Summit.
David Kelly filed High Court proceedings against Cosgrave last week with a 90-page affidavit that made a string of allegations against his former colleague, including that he made financial decisions without consultation of shareholders and used company money to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Developer Kavanagh settles salary dispute with former executive
The case is one of many legal wrangles the businessman has faced in the past 18 months from clients, creditors and contractors
Civil trial of former accountant opposed by DPP amid criminal proceedings
Alan Hynes is accused of operating companies that owed more than €2 million in tax to the Revenue Commissioners
Asylum seekers win court case over access to driving licences
In landmark ruling, High Court judge criticised ‘flawed’ interpretation of the law which hindered Irish residents’ pursuit of work and family life
Switch to Roman numerals for High Court as Sweetman takes more cases
The number of legal actions taken by environmental protester Peter Sweetman is now so high it is is causing confusion, a judge has said