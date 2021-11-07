Web Summit co-founder describes ‘toxic’ relationship with Cosgrave

Paddy Cosgrave, a founder of Web Summit, has been accused of shareholder oppression and using company funds to finance his own personal projects in an affidavit filed by his former colleague and co-founder of Web Summit.

David Kelly filed High Court proceedings against Cosgrave last week with a 90-page affidavit that made a string of allegations against his former colleague, including that he made financial decisions without consultation of shareholders and used company money to...