Watchdog on white-collar crime will need to show its teeth

In 2017, nearly a decade after the implosion of Anglo Irish Bank, the trial of its former chief executive and chairman Sean FitzPatrick, over personal loans taken from the bank, came to a whimpering halt.

Acquitting FitzPatrick on all charges of fraud on the basis that he could not receive a fair trial, Mr Justice John Aylmer turned his attention to the botched investigation carried out by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE)...