Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Watchdog and gardaí launch probe into gold and silver bullion dealer

Dublin-based Irish Gold Bullion is being investigated in relation to ‘alleged breaches of consumer protection legislation’

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
9th May, 2021
Watchdog and gardaí launch probe into gold and silver bullion dealer
A cached version of the web page from March 2021 described the business as a “leading dealer of silver and gold bullion online”

A Dublin-based gold and silver dealer is the subject of a joint investigation by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) and the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), the Business Post has learned.

The Garda and CCPC confirmed that Irish Gold Bullion, a company founded in Dublin in 2011 by Watford businessman Nicholas Wickham, was the subject of an inquiry in relation to “alleged breaches of consumer protection legislation”.

Complaints about...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Commercial Court has ruled that the publicans were entitled to compensation for losses arising from the Covid-19 pandemic as cover was provided under their insurance policy with FBD

FBD should pay more of publicans’ legal costs, says Central Bank

Legal Peter O'Dwyer 2 days ago
The Sunday Independent said it dropped Eoghan Harris as a columnist after it discovered his involvement with an anonymous Twitter account. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Twitter was threatened with legal action if owner of account used by Eoghan Harris was not disclosed

Legal Róisín Burke 2 days ago
Lynn Boylan, the Sinn Féin Senator, said Hap was paid directly to a landlord by a local authority and so should not be treated as income. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Sinn Féin bill seeks to exclude Hap from income calculations for civil legal aid

Legal Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 2 days ago
The policy aims to encourage those who brief the bar to make a conscious effort to aim for the fair distribution of briefs

Bar Council acts to minimise gender bias in law practices

Legal Rosanna Cooney 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1