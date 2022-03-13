Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Wanted: your ancestors who may have committed historic crimes

Family historians are using a newly-digitised list of ‘proclamations’ from between 1821 and 1860 to seek out namesakes who might have been involved in criminal activity

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
13th March, 2022
Wanted: your ancestors who may have committed historic crimes
Fiona Carroll, solicitor and project manager for the Law Reform Commission: ‘It definitely offers a new element to a person’s family tree.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Family historians are using a recently published archive to trace whether their relatives were featured in the Irish equivalent of “wanted” posters from 200 years ago, a legal researcher has said.

Fiona Carroll, a solicitor who is leading the Law Reform Commission’s Statute Law Revision Programme (SLRP), has found that people are using a list her office recently digitised to identify namesakes involved in a range of historic criminal activity.

Carroll was...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Dmitry Mazepin: the Russian oligarch was added to an EU sanctions list last week

Irish law firm moves to cut ties with Russian oligarch

Legal Catherine Sanz
US law firm: Armstrong Teasdale to hire up to 20 lawyers for its new Dublin office

US law firm opens Dublin office in response to Brexit

Legal Lorcan Allen
John McGuirk: ‘I had to take action to vindicate my good name’ . Picture: RollingNews.ie

McGuirk sues Irish Central for defamation over article

Legal Barry J Whyte
Sinead Desmond and Mark Cagney: Desmond has alleged that Virgin Media hired her in 2006 on a salary of €65,000 with the promise that it would be increased to €100,000. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Former Virgin Media presenter accuses station of stonewalling on gender pay gap

Legal Catherine Sanz

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1