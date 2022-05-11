Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

US writer threatens Irish High Court action against Twitter

Alex Berenson claims social media platform defamed him with ‘misleading’ content tag over Covid-19 posts

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
11th May, 2022
US writer threatens Irish High Court action against Twitter
Alex Berenson has lodged proceedings in Ireland, according to the affidavit of his solicitor, because he is ‘known in Ireland’ and has ‘established a reputation in this jurisdiction’. Picture: Getty

An American writer who was banned from Twitter last summer has threatened Irish High Court defamation proceedings against the platform over the legality of its “misleading” content tag.

Alex Berenson has alleged that Twitter defamed him when it tagged his content as misleading and when it released a statement to the media which said that his removal from the platform was because of “repeated violations” of Covid-19 misinformation rules.

He filed...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Rachel Stanton, a finance partner with Simmons &amp; Simmons: international clients will increasingly not even consider a response to a pitch request until the firm has presented a diverse team to work on it. Picture: Fergal Phillips

International clients push for more diversity in Irish law firms

Legal Catherine Sanz
Kilkenny shop and restaurant in the Setanta Centre in Dublin’s Nassau Street: parties reached agreement over plans for the site. Picture: Fergal Phillips

€150m office block will not go ahead at Setanta Centre in D2

Legal Catherine Sanz
Catherine ‘Katie’ O’Brien: authorities have yet to locate the Waterford woman. Picture: Michael O\&#039;Farrell/DMG Media/Irish Mail on Sunday

Alleged fraudster appeals CAB seizure of Land Rover

Legal Catherine Sanz
Revenue, Dublin Castle: at least a dozen high earners are hoping to secure a favourable tax deal with the Revenue after a businessman allegedly agreed to settle for a fraction of his tax liability. Picture: Feargal Ward

Big earners want to strike deals with taxman after settlement

Legal Catherine Sanz

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1