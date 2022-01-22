Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

US judge rules Paddy Cosgrave must enter arbitration over fund dispute

California judge rejects arguments made by Web Summit co-founder’s lawyers in a case he has taken against former business partners

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
22nd January, 2022
US judge rules Paddy Cosgrave must enter arbitration over fund dispute
Paddy Cosgrave, co-founder of Web Summit: compelled to enter arbitration in US legal case. Picture: Getty

A US judge has ruled against Paddy Cosgrave, compelling him to enter arbitration as part of a lawsuit he filed against his former business partners.

Ethan Schulman, a judge of the Superior Court of California, made the ruling last week and rejected arguments made by lawyers for Cosgrave, the chief executive and co-founder of Web Summit, on the issue of arbitration.

The dispute relates to a lawsuit being taken in California by Manders Terrace, the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The bank said it is “keeping its negative interest rate strategy under constant review and has insulated as many customers as possible from the cost of negative rates.” Picture: RollingNews.ie

Solicitors’ accounts should be exempt from increased negative interest rates, Law Society says

Legal Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
A supplier of safety equipment and uniforms was paid more than €3 million in 2020 in a process that broke rules for the awarding of state contracts. Picture: Getty

Gardaí broke spending rules with €4m outlay on clothes, shoes and PPE

Legal Donal MacNamee
Paddy Cosgrave, chief executive and co-founder of Web Summit: asked a US court to deny a motion seeking to compel him to enter arbitration as part of a lawsuit he filed

Web Summit made ‘baseless and irrelevant’ arguments, say lawyers for Cosgrave’s former partners

Legal Catherine Sanz
A Barcelona-based former Facebook content moderator has filed preliminary proceedings in Dublin against both Facebook and CCC Barcelona Digital, which is owned by Telus, the global call centre giant

Facebook moderators from across Europe bring first legal actions to Irish High Court

Legal Róisín Burke

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1