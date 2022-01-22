US judge rules Paddy Cosgrave must enter arbitration over fund dispute

A US judge has ruled against Paddy Cosgrave, compelling him to enter arbitration as part of a lawsuit he filed against his former business partners.

Ethan Schulman, a judge of the Superior Court of California, made the ruling last week and rejected arguments made by lawyers for Cosgrave, the chief executive and co-founder of Web Summit, on the issue of arbitration.

The dispute relates to a lawsuit being taken in California by Manders Terrace, the...